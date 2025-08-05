Small plane crashes at Bozeman Airport, no injuries reported

BOZEMAN — A Cessna 340, a small twin-engine propeller, crashed at Bozeman Yellowstone Airport around noon Tuesday afternoon, according to Brian Sprenger, chief executive officer for BZN. Sprenger confirmed to MTN that there were no injuries. He says at least one flight was diverted because of the crash.

The plane’s right landing gear collapsed on landing, he said, causing it to end up on the side of the runway. The airport used equipment to raise the aircraft off the ground and move it away from the runway, which Sprenger said was out of service for about an hour and scheduled to open just after 1:00 p.m.