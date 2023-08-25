Skiers in Big Sky say they're excited as Big Sky Resort plans its longest ski season yet

BIG SKY — Big Sky Resort will be extending its ski season this year, making it the longest one yet, and local skiers couldn't be happier for more time on the slopes.

Manuel Carballo has lived in Big Sky for five seasons and skied 95 days at the resort last year. He says an extended ski season for the resort is a game changer.

"I like skiing a lot. That's part of the reason I ended up here. At the end of the season, I feel like I can never get enough," says Carballo. "I know the locals will be stoked because everybody here really likes to ski and so there's definitely going to be that sort of traffic and I'm sure it will be quieter than like the most, you know, the busiest parts of the year."

Big Sky Resort will now open the day before Thanksgiving and close April 28, making its season 169 days. Big Sky Resort’s PR Manager, Stacie Mesuda, is excited for more opportunities to ski and says longer seasons like this will be the new normal.

"Personally, I'm very excited because ski season is my favorite time of the year," says Mesuda. "I love skiing in the Spring because it tends to be really sunny. April is my favorite month to ski, so I'm looking forward to skiing all the way 'til April 28."

Mesuda says shifting these opening and closing dates will alleviate some of the shoulder seasons bringing more business for hotels, restaurants, and shops.

"By staying open until April 28, we're really trying to enliven some of that traditional shoulder season where it gets a little bit slower here in Big Sky. Eventually, we hope to stay open through the month of May for skiing."

There are less than 100 days until opening day in Big Sky. For Big Sky local Carballo, he’s hoping for a snowy winter to enjoy this longer season.

"I think as long as the snow gods are good to us and we have enough snow to last us into April, like late April, that will be awesome," he says.