Siblings team up to open ice cream shop in historic Uptown Butte building

BUTTE — BUTTE — A historic Butte building on Montana Street has had many owners over the last century, beginning in 1907 with a mortuary. In the mid-1900s, it was occupied by a social club. Now, the new owners are breathing life into the building with a boutique and ice cream shop.

"We have such a beautiful city. We have all the beautiful buildings Uptown and for us, our passion is to just make Butte beautiful and have small businesses everywhere and support small businesses," says Missy Stearns, co-owner of Drizzle Sips and Scoops.

Stearns joined up with her brother, Josh Stearns, to bring the old building to life again. It originally served as a funeral home and historic photographs of the space inspired the Stearns family to renovate the building.

"We saw some potential for how it originally looked and we wanted to bring it back. It was just a beautiful building and that was our goal," Josh Stearns, co-owner of Drizzle Sips and Scoops.

Stearns says they brought back the hardwood floors and the original brick facade and kept the original trim, while adding some components to modernize the space and complement the ice cream and coffee shop. But, restoring the old building was not the only reason to open the family business.

"We have this beautiful building that we renovated and, for us, we want to see places that we want to go to in Butte and ice cream makes people happy so I think it's a perfect business," says Missy Stearns.

The new small business also brings locally-sourced products like Montana-made ice cream, locally-sourced teas, and Montana-roasted coffee along with fresh bakery items to Uptown Butte customers.

"That’s one of our main missions: to support local. Local supporting local, small supporting small," says Drizzle co-owner Jubilee Stearns.

This ice cream shop is located in the same space as the Paper Cranes boutique that the family opened last year in Uptown Butte.