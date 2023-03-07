Sheriff identifies skier who died in February ski accident in Big Sky

The Gallatin County Coroner’s Office investigated the death of a skier at Big Sky Resort.

A skiing accident was reported on Sunday, February 12 resulting in the death of 50-year-old Robin Soare of Pheonix, AZ.

She was reportedly skiing the Headwaters Bowl run and hit a tree, resulting in significant head trauma.

She was transported to Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital where she died from her injuries. The cause of death was ruled to be blunt force trauma of the head. The death was determined to be accidental.

Sheriff Springer wishes to express their deepest condolences to the family and friends of Robin Soare during this time.