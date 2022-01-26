Sheriff: Hypothermia likely caused death of man whose body was found in Billings canal

BILLINGS - Authorities on Wednesday released the name of a man whose body was found in a West End irrigation canal.

Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder identified the man as 45-year-old Jamey L. Thompkins of Billings. Linder said an autopsy determined the cause of death was consistent with Hypothermia and there were no signs of foul play. Toxicology reports are pending, Linder said, and could take a few months to be completed.

Thompkins' body was found at about 5 p.m. on Jan. 21 in the canal near Meadowlark Elementary School at the corner of 28th Street West and Cook Avenue.

The unclothed body was found by a man walking his dog.

