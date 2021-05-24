UPDATE: Shelter-in-Place lifted at Belgrade High School

BELGRADE — UPDATE: 5/24/2021, 3:10 pm -

Belgrade Chief of Police EJ Clark Jr. reports that students off-campus were threatening one another, possibly with a weapon. A report was made to the school and a Shelter-In-Place was put in effect at Belgrade Schools. The Shelter-In-Place has been lifted and students are being released.

The incident remains under investigation and there are no arrests to report at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information become available. More information can be found in the Facebook Live embedded at the bottom of this story.

Multiple law enforcement vehicles and personnel are gathered at the Belgrade High School on Monday afternoon due to a reported "Shelter-In-Place" event.

Details are scarce at this point, Belgrade Police Chief EJ Clark Jr. is expected to make a public comment at any time.

A witness just heard over the intercom that students were told not to switch classes when the bell rings, to remain in the classroom.

Students are being turned away if they arrive at the school and are being told to return home.

We have a reporter on the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

Photos by Annie Johnson, MTN News