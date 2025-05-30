As Mental Health Awareness Month continues, Tracy Rassley from the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention highlights an often-overlooked aspect of well-being: setting healthy boundaries.

Setting Healthy Boundaries: A Key Component of Mental Wellness

Rassley acknowledges that while fostering self-care and resilience is crucial, establishing and maintaining boundaries can be challenging yet essential work. "This one is a hard one because it's healthy boundaries," Rassley said in a recent discussion. "It's something that you have to work on all the time."

Many individuals naturally lean towards helping others, often feeling compelled to say “yes” in order to please. However, Rassley emphasizes that this willingness can sometimes lead to personal detriment. When confronted with requests for assistance, many people experience a gut reaction that signals the necessity for boundaries.

To navigate these situations more effectively, Rassley offers a practical strategy: "When someone asks you for help, instead of responding with an immediate yes or no, say, 'I don’t have my calendar with me right now. Let me check it and then I can get back to you.'” This approach allows individuals the time to assess their commitments and prioritize their own well-being.

Rassley also addresses a crucial aspect of the boundary-setting conversation: the perspective of the person making the request. It's important to foster an environment where saying "no" does not evoke guilt. She explains, "It's a lot easier to say no if you're not feeling like you're the biggest pariah on earth for doing so."

When someone declines a request, the best response should be understanding, reinforcing the notion that everyone is busy and that seeking help is a normal part of life.

Rassley’s insights serve as a reminder that effective communication about boundaries is essential for maintaining mental health, both for those offering help and those seeking it. As this month of awareness draws to a close, the importance of checking in with ourselves and each other remains paramount.

Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

