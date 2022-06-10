Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Sen. Jon Tester in Bozeman with veterans to introduce bipartisan Toxic Exposure Legislation

Montana Senator Jon Tester visited Montana This Morning on Friday, June 10, 2022, to discuss a bill to help military members cope with the health damage caused by toxic burn pits. Tester also touches base on the high cost of fuel and its impact on the economy.
Posted at 9:21 AM, Jun 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-10 11:25:12-04

BOZEMAN - U.S. Senator Jon Tester, Chairman of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee, will hold a press conference in Bozeman Friday at 11 a.m. MT at Montana State University with veterans, stakeholders, and community leaders to discuss the bipartisan Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act of 2022—a bill that aims to deliver all generations of toxic-exposed veterans their earned health care and benefits for the first time in the nation’s history.

Tester appeared on MTN News' Montana This Morning on Friday morning where he also touched base on current high fuel costs and the impact on the nation's economy.

This includes more than 60,000 Montana veterans that could have been exposed to toxic substances during their military service.

Tester will be joined by Montana State University Director of Veteran Services Joe Schumacher and toxic-exposed veteran Robert Hunter.

In a tweet yesterday, Tester stated: "As Chairman of the Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee, I've been determined to right the decades of failure by our government when it comes to delivering toxic-exposed veterans the care and benefits they earned. And I won't stop fighting until it's done."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 800 holes for $119