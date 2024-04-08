Second women's sober living home in Bozeman to open soon

BOZEMAN — Greater Impact, Inc recently closed on the second women’s sober living house in Bozeman to serve the greater Gallatin Valley and will be ready to welcome residents in May.

Greater Impact currently offers the only sober living home options in the Gallatin Valley: The Jeremy House for men and the Lindsey House for women.

In August of 2023, Alcohol and Drug Services of Gallatin County permanently closed its doors, something that left Greater Impact’s Recovery Director Ashely Umbaugh disheartened.

“We’re the last stop in town,” Umpaugh said. “Our community needs these resources so desperately; it’s what brings people into a better way of life.”

Emily Fury is a graduate of the Lindsey House and credits her sobriety and continued recovery to the work that was done through the program and the connections she’s formed within the organization.

“Before I attended the program, I struggled with addiction and alcoholism and I had done other programs, but they didn’t get to the root of my childhood trauma and the things that went along with my addictions,” Fury said.

Walking through what will be the second Lindsey House, Fury said that a lot of lives will be changed in the home and how successful women have been after graduating from the program.

“The success that comes, I mean they don’t just go through the program—I’ve seen them go and own their own businesses, work with Greater Impact. I’ve seen people get their children home again, I’ve seen people repair their own relationships, and I love watching that,” Fury said.

Greater Impact closed on the home in March, thanks to grants from 100 Strong and the Gianforte Family Foundation. Catherine Koenen, executive director of the Gianforte Family Foundation, said that the foundation has worked with Greater Impact in the past and wanted to support the purchase of a second women’s sober living home.

“They see the problem, and they see the need in Bozeman, and they work to address it. They’re very entrepreneurial in how they work, and they have a long-term program that creates lasting change with individuals that brings this deep hope that not every program has,” Koenan said.

Linda Walker, the founder of the Lindsey House, sees hope and positive change for the Gallatin Valley through the current and new sober living homes.

“The way that the Lindsey House started is that there were no women resources for sober living or recovery homes anymore, and my friend had passed away. Her name was Lindsey, and she left behind two little babies, and I really wanted to create a space that people and their families can heal,” Walker said.

All the furniture for the Lindsey House South Side is reliant on community donations, if you’re interested in learning more about Greater Impact or donating you can head over to their website.