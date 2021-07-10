Searchers scaling back effort to find missing hiker in Grand Teton National Park

WYOMING- — The search in Grand Teton National Park for missing hiker Cian McLaughlin is scaling back after almost a month of searching. began on June 13 in Grand Teton National Park.

McLaughlin, 27, was last seen June 8 on Lupine Meadows Trailhead in the western part of the park and reported missing June 13 after he failed to show up for work. The search began with helicopters, ground crews, and large search parties looking for the missing hiker.

That search is now scaled back to only park staff monitoring the back country, and all back country hikers being given a missing person poster of McLaughlin and being asked to keep an eye out.

All clues and possible leads are also investigated.

“It’s important to know that we do not stop searching until we locate an individual such as Cian for instance. But as a search goes on, we have to balance the risk to searchers with the chances of finding that missing person,” says CJ Adams, a public information officer in Grand Teton National Park.