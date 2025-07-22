Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Search for missing teen underway, last seen near Manhattan

elizabeth dundas.jpg
GCSO RELEASE
Elizabeth Dundas was last seen on the evening of Monday, July 21, around 10:30 P.M. in the area of east Manhattan, Montana
Posted
and last updated

MANHATTAN — The Manhattan Police Department, assisted by the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, are searching for a missing/endangered teenager.

According to a release, Elizabeth Dundas was last seen on the evening of Monday, July 21, around 10:30 P.M. in the area of east Manhattan, Montana.

She is believed to be driving a 2019 black Nissan Rogue with Montana license plate # 6-07467D and damage to the rear passenger bumper.

Please report any sightings or information on her whereabouts to the Manhattan Police Department (406-284-6630) or the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office (406-582-2100) if you or anyone you know has had contact with Elizabeth.

elizabeth 1.jpeg
elizabeth 2.jpeg
elizabeth 3.jpeg
This is a developing story and will be updated if more information becomes available.

