Search continues for 50-year-old Cody man missing for nearly a week

CODY — Rescue teams continued Thursday searching near Dacken Park in Cody, Wyo., for 50-year-old David Kelsey, who went missing during a late-night walk Friday in sub-zero temperatures.

Bill Dohse, director of Find-911, said the circumstances behind Kelsey's disappearance remain unclear, though officials don't suspect foul play.

Click here to learn more about the rescue efforts:

Search continues for 50-year-old Cody man that went missing on Friday

"Friday evening, late in the night, he decided to go for a walk," Dohse said. "He went out with light clothing and we haven't heard from him since."

The search effort has involved multiple agencies, including the Park County, Wyo., Sheriff's Office, Cody Police Department and community volunteers.

Find-911 deployed canine teams that provided a direction of travel, and thermal drones in an effort to locate Kelsey. Dohse said the canine teams led searchers to focus their efforts near the park area.

“We brought in a couple canine teams," Dohse said Thursday afternoon. "They gave us a direction of travel. That direction brought us right up this street."

Despite extensive searching, teams have not located Kelsey. The extreme cold temperatures that night have complicated rescue efforts.

"Unfortunately, the temperatures he was out in makes it less than likely that he's still out there, but there's hope," Dohse said.

Dohse acknowledged the search has likely transitioned from rescue to recovery, but teams plan to expand their efforts Monday.

"Phase two is potentially bringing in some of our partner teams from all across the country," Dohse said.

The search holds personal significance for Dohse, who was born and raised in Cody.

"It's hard. It's hard being in a hometown doing this," Dohse said.