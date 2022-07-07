Scripps names Quinn Pacini VP and GM of KBZK

CINCINNATI – The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) has appointed Quinn Pacini to the role of vice president and general manager for KBZK/KXLF, the Scripps CBS affiliates in the Bozeman/Butte, Montana, market, effective 1st day, July 2022.

A native of Helena, Pacini joins Scripps from LEARFIELD/Bobcat Sports Properties, the broadcast and multimedia partner within Montana State Athletics, where he has served as general manager since 2015.

Pacini has more than 15 years of experience in media, advertising and marketing. He previously held ascending marketing leadership roles at automotive technology firm CDK Global and digital marketing agency Rally Marketing Group in Seattle.

“Quinn’s track record of driving revenue growth within the Montana media industry, paired with his experience leading multimedia marketing and advertising campaigns, make him a great addition to our teams at KBZK and KXLF and its community partners,” Scripps Local Media President Brian Lawlor said.

Pacini graduated from Montana State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology. He also holds a Master of Sports Administration from Seattle University and a Master of Psychology from Argosy University in Seattle.

“I look forward to continuing my Montana media career working alongside the great teams at KBZK and KXLF,” Pacini said. “Together we’ll find new ways to provide Montanans the news and entertainment that informs their days and connects them with their communities.”

Quinn, his wife Lindsee and three children Jackson, Ava and Brooklyn, have made Bozeman their home since 2015.