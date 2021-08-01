Scorching temperatures increase demand for HVAC businesses

LIVINGSTON — Air conditioning units used to not be a common appliance in Montana, but this unusually hot summer has a lot of residents desperate to get one.

“We are scheduling clear out into December right now for air conditioners still,” said Diana Hillman with Graybeal's All Service HVAC company.

Graybeal’s does everything from repairs to ac installs and with temperatures above average, phones have been ringing off the hook.

“Desperation. I mean people are extremely hot right now, and we feel for people because our job is to help people and we care for people. We’re doing the best we can, and it’s not enough,” Hillman said.

Hillman says there have been multiple challenges the HVAC business is having to overcome during a time where services are incredibly wanted.

“Right now it’s really hard to get air conditioners because some of our distributors are running out of them, and that is all due to last year with Covid and everything. You know it’s just now starting to get back going again,” she said.

That and another all-too-familiar problem.

“We could use at least 4 full-time people making really good wages right now, and the workforce isn’t out there. So, we’re stretching ourselves as far as we can,” Hillman explained.

The heat is so unusual, it’s created a year unlike any other for the business.

“We didn’t have problems like this last year or the year before or the year before. I have never seen us—I’ve been here 6 years, and I’ve never seen us out more than a month, month and a half. And now we’re three and four months, and we’re pushing December now. We’re scheduling in December, like I said, still for the air conditioners,” said Hillman.

Overheating can be a very serious medical issue, so if you are experiencing any symptoms, seek medical attention.

