HVAC program coming to Gallatin College this Fall

Gallatin College is introducing a heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, or HVAC, program to its roster. Applications are rolling in and are still open for prospective students.

The Montana Department of Labor and Industry reported that HVAC positions are one of the most highly desired jobs in the state.

Anna Reardon is the Outreach Program Manager for Gallatin College and has been working with construction industry professionals for the past year to get this program off the ground.

“The HVAC programs rose to the top as one of the top needs for the Gallatin area, southwest Montana, and Montana in general. These positions are going unfilled, yet have really strong wages,” said Reardon.

Gallatin College is an extension of Montana State University and will be partnering with a neighboring company, Montana Weatherization Training Center.

“If you don’t know how to pick up tools, do work, and apply them to the construction or management of existing dwellings, you don’t really don’t have the skills to be true professionals,” Chris Dorsi said.

Dorsi is an author, as well as the director for the Montana Weatherization Training Center, and has welcomed the new program.

Professionals in this field are needed, especially in Gallatin County. As the valley continues to grow, so does the need for home heating and cooling systems.

The program will have two different pathways, including a path to gaining an Associate's Degree in Applied Science. Students will be able to dictate the pace they proceed through the program, according to Reardon.

“We have had some strong interest from students who are wanting to sign up, and applications are being accepted right now for the program,” she said.