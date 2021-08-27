Science Carnival set for Saturday in Bozeman

BOZEMAN — Walk across a bed of nails? That sounds scary!

But at this Saturday’s Science Carnival, youngsters will learn how a bed of nails can explain physics.

MTN’s Donna Kelley took a closer look at some of the planned events at the carnival.

MTN News For safety, there are three sessions, two hours each, this Saturday, starting at 2 pm and going until 7 pm, taking place in the parking lot at the Science Center, right across from the mall on Main Street.

“Some of the best ones will be a full-size bed of nails,” explained Abby Turner, the executive director of the Montana Science Center.

“When we see movies in Hollywood or in plays, you would think that lying down on a bed of spikes would hurt really bad, but the reality is because your weight is distributed over several nails, it doesn’t hurt at all,” she said.

A science show, live music, and 13 science experiments are part of the Science Carnival this Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.

“The MSU Physics Department will be here with a volcano experiment, talking about quakes and everything,” Turner said.

One of the experiments will have participants extracting strawberry DNA.

Steamlab Coordinator Tim Schober explained another experiment.

“So, I’m just gonna put this in the cold water, and it crushes right down,” he said, as a can popped. “That’s the power of steam and the pressure that’s all around us.”

In another experiment, he demonstrated atmospheric pressure using marshmallows, showing how they expand when the air bubbles in them are against the force - when the air is out of the chamber they shrink down.

When asked if the marshmallows could still be used for S’mores, Schober quickly answered: “Yes, but not quite as squishy. There’s definitely a texture change.”

For safety, there are three sessions, two hours each, this Saturday, starting at 2 pm and going until 7 pm, taking place in the parking lot at the Science Center, right across from the mall on Main Street.

You can get tickets ahead online, at the Science Center or at the door on Saturday.

