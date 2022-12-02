'Santa's Hotline' volunteers ready for the holiday season of giving

Hope and the Holidays launched Santa’s Hotline right after Thanksgiving. This group of volunteers gives gifts to families in need this holiday season across southwest Montana.

People nominate a family in need, and it's all anonymous. Last year they helped over 400 families and already have some on a waitlist for this year.

“All I need is a name and a phone number and I will call them and whoever has referred them as anonymous and so they never know who referred them. And in 14 years I've only had one family turn me down,” says volunteer Sandy Feeney.

Right now, they are collecting gifts across Gallatin and Park counties so families get their gift right before Christmas.

Organizers say as we head into the holiday season, they are asking for your help they are in need of gifts for kids 16 and under but are in extra need of gifts for the pre-teens and teenagers.

A list of drop-off locations and ways to donate can be found at the Hope and the Holidays website.