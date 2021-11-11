Round House Sports Center celebrates 50 years in Bozeman

The Round House Sports Center has been serving the community of Bozeman and Gallatin County for 50 years.

Larry Merkel has been a part of the Round House since its inception in 1971 and today is the owner. Merkel notes that some of his customers have been returning to the Round House for 30 or 40 years.

“We are very proud to be in business in Bozeman for 50 years; what we’re really proud about is we’ve been able to take care of family and friends for 50 years. That’s the root of our business,” Merkel said.

Family runs deep in Merkel’s store. Walking through the door invites a person into an extension of the Merkel home.

Marinna Thompson, formally Merkel, is Larry’s daughter and oversees purchasing throughout the store.

Thompson highlights milestones that have been shared in the walls of the Round House.

“We’d always come after school, stop by the store. After I got my wisdom teeth out, stop by the store—we didn’t go straight home. After I had my babies, we came to the store,” Thompson said.

Memories shared, laughs had, and joy shared. Thompson recalls a special moment with a customer that had never been skiing before, and when they walked out the door they were ready and confident to hit the slopes.

With a business rooted in the community, friends, and staff, the Round House is looking towards another 50 years in Bozeman.