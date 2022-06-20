Roscoe neighbors help each other after flooding

ROSCOE - As has happened during disasters throughout the country, people have come together to help each other in our area after the flooding.

A lot of small-town America has emerged during the last week.

And people who live in Roscoe and near Roscoe have also come to help their neighbors.

"We lost a lot of real estate," said Michelle Anderson, a Roscoe resident. "They're helping smooth things a little bit, keep it safe, getting rid of debris, the water was three feet high in our home within 30 minutes. The fact that it's still there is a miracle you never can be prepared for it emotionally and we're so thankful for our community to help us I mean, our neighbors risked their lives the other day. When the winds were horrible in the water was rising."

Around 35 people came out to help Anderson and Diane Shreffler after the East Rosebud River flooded their home.

"We couldn't do it," Anderson said. "We were completely thrashed. We've been bagging sand for 14 hours 16 hours before the water came over at the last minute because there was an obstruction."

"And then about 11:30 that night, a tree hit the bridge, water backed up and just started flooding their place," said Jennifer O'Shea, a Roscoe business owner. "And everybody from the restaurant that was there, ran over to help them get stuff out."

O'Shea owns the Grizzly Bar, and she stepped up by providing free meals for the community.

"We're a tight-knit community out here anyway," O'Shea said. "There's maybe a total population right here in town is like 13 people and we see each other every day we, you know, we'll do anything to help each other out. It's just what a community does."

"They forget the little things and look at the big picture," said Dean Arhun, a Roscoe resident. "A and the response here as you can see yourself heavy equipment and a lot of it's privately owned. And a lot of these people have other stuff to be doing but they're all here. So it's pretty encouraging."

Arhun grew up in Roscoe and has always seen the small town bond but it's never seen this amount of flooding.

"I'm in my 72nd year and no one has seen anything remotely like this," Arthun said. "This is in a league all by itself."

One man was not in Roscoe because he was helping at Mystic lake, but many credit him was saving a lot of property throughout town

"Our biggest thanks would have to go to Jody Klessens," O'Shea said. "He got an excavator up the river and diverted the water from flowing right through town. And if it wasn't for him, it would probably still be doing that. It's crazy what he managed to do in three days."

And they're appreciative of everyone's help.

"I'm kind of lost for words," Anderson said. "I just you know, there's no more I can say but just thank you so much."