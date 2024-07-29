Responders rescue ATV rider who crashed on cliff in Pryor Mountains

Responders rescued an ATV rider who had crashed down a cliff in the Pryor Mountain area Sunday morning.

The Carbon County Sheriff's Office posted on social media that dispatchers received the call around 11 a.m. Responders discovered the rider, a boy, left the roadway and crashed about 100 feet in elevation off the roadway, which was about a 30 to 40 foot drop off a cliff.

A technical rope rescue team was brought in from the Big Horn County, Wyoming, Search and Rescue team to reach the boy, along with other responders.

The boy was taken by ambulance and transferred to a St. Vincent Help-Flight helicopter, which flew him to the Billings hospital.

The boy was conscious and alert when he was transported, according to the sheriff's office.

Responding agencies included Clarks Fork Valley (Bridger) Fire and EMS, National Park Service, Big Horn County (Wyoming) Sheriff's Office, Big Horn County (Wyoming) Search & Rescue, Big Horn County (Wyoming) Ambulance Service, multiple Big Horn County (Wyoming) fire and first responders, and St. Vincent Help-Flight.