Man rescued from silo at Western Sugar Co-Op in Billings

Update 12:35 p.m.

The man was successfully rescued from the silo. There was no immediate information about any injuries.

State Ave is now open. Thank you to everyone for their patience.



Sgt Gunther https://t.co/AQfKI8WYmW — BillingsPD (@BillingsPD) May 28, 2021

BILLINGS - A rescue is underway Friday morning at Western Sugar Co-Op on State Avenue for an employee buried up to his chest in a sugar silo.

Billings Fire Department Battallion Chief Kevin Bentz said the man became trapped around 7:30 a.m. and the fire department was called for help around 9:30 a.m.

Bentz said the man is alive, awake, and breathing.

He described the rescue as long, labor intensive, and careful.

The rescue crew is building a wooden box on site that will be placed around the worker. The plan is then to use a rope system to get him out of the silo from a small opening at the top.

Victoria Hill/MTN News

Bentz said because the sugar in the silo is so fine, it continues to fill the area around the man as they try to remove it.

He wasn’t sure if the worker was performing maintenance or fell into the silo.

The Billings Police Department shut down State Street from South 29th Street to South 30th Street.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.