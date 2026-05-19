Reported weapons disturbance off Tsache Lane in Bozeman leads to police response

A sergeant with the Bozeman Police Deparment informs MTN News that last night, officers were dispatched to a weapons disturbance in the Tsache Lane area of Bozeman.

The sergeant tells MTN, no one was injured, one man is in custody and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

MTN News spoke to the sergeant at 4:00am, May 19th, where he informed us that more information will be released later in the morning.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information is gathered and verified.