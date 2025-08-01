Reported shooting at Anaconda bar, search for suspect underway

UPDATE: There are reports that several people have been shot in Anaconda.

There is no word yet on whether anyone has been seriously injured.

The suspect is reportedly leading law enforcement officers on a chase outside of Anaconda.

The Anaconda Leader posted on Facebook: "An active shooter recently escaped the Owl Bar and is currently being pursued by law enforcement. We are on lockdown until the shooter has been caught."

From the Deer Lodge News Network: "Suspect allegedly hijacked a truck and is headed towards Georgetown in a high speed pursuit."

UPDATE: ATF is now at the scene, MTN News will be going live at 5:30 MTN News.

UPDATE: From Granite County Sheriff's Office: "White F-150 that was in pursuit out of Anaconda is stopped in Deer Lodge County. Was not the suspect. Stand by for more info as it comes. As of right now no threat to citizens of Granite County at this time. Remain vigilant, will update when more info is received

The bartender at a nearby bar has told MTN News he saw the shooter walking around with a rifle.

ANACONDA — First report: Anaconda Police, SRT and Butte-Silver Bow law enforcement are at the scene of a reported shooting at the Owl Bar in Anaconda.

MHP is reporting a heavy law enforcement presence west of Anaconda near Stumptown Road and Anderson Ranch Loop Road. They are searching for a suspect believed to be armed, urging the public to avoid the area.

Witnesses reported to MTN News that the shooter has fled the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.