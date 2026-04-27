BOZEMAN — A female grizzly bear relocated from Montana's Northern Continental Divide to the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem in the summer of 2024 emerged from hibernation this spring with two cubs, signaling successful genetic exchange.

Officials in Montana and Wyoming moved a female and a male grizzly between the two distinct, expanding populations to increase genetic diversity.

WATCH: Wildlife officials confirm a relocated grizzly bear emerged from hibernation with two cubs, signaling successful genetic exchange in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem

Relocated grizzly bear emerges with two cubs, sparking genetic diversity in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem

"So that is concrete evidence that genetic exchange has occurred and that's going to do good things for that Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem population," Morgan Jacobsen, with the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks, said.

MTN NEWS "So that is concrete evidence that genetic exchange has occurred and that's going to do good things for that Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem population," Morgan Jacobsen, with the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks, said.

Jacobsen said both grizzly populations are strong and expanding, so it will be a matter of time before such an exchange occurs naturally.

"We will likely continue to see genetic exchange between the two populations as they expand and start to overlap. That's going to occur naturally, but this was one step these state agencies agreed was a good idea to really just ensure that it got started," Jacobsen said.

Both relocated bears were radio-collared. Jacobsen said FWP and Wyoming Game and Fish will continue to monitor them as they move through survival in the new ecosystem.

FWP Wildlife officials confirm a relocated grizzly bear emerged from hibernation with two cubs, signaling successful genetic exchange in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem

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