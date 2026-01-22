Ready for Ragtime? Award-winning musical to hit Bozeman stage

BOZEMAN — The Tony Award-winning Broadway musical RAGTIME is hitting Bozeman starting this weekend, and tickets are going fast.

The musical is set in New York in 1906, and intricately weaves together the stories of three very diverse groups of people and their struggles to achieve the American dream in the early 20th century.

WATCH: A look behind the scenes of RAGTIME

This play is headlined by some amazing talent. A mix of local talent, as well as incredible actors and musicians from around the country, the musical is brought to life by renowned director Francesca Zambello, who is the artistic director for Washington National Opera in Washington, DC.

“She is one of the biggest names in opera stage directing,” Susan Miller from Opera Montana told MTN News. “It’s incredible that she wants to be here working with Opera Montana in this incredibly timely and relevant production of RAGTIME,” Miller continued.

Powerful voices dominate this show and will captivate audiences with the gritty storyline, driving home powerful themes of love, chasing the American dream, and racism in the early 1900s. “It seems to be more relevant now in 2026 than it was in 1998 when it opened on Broadway,” Miller said.

Tickets are going fast and can be bought from the Opera Montana Website. [https://operamontana.easy-ware-ticketing.com/eventsByMovie/A000000229?cpm=website ]

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE:

Friday, January 23 @ 7:00 pm

Saturday, January 24 @ 7:00 pm

Sunday, January 25 @ 3:00 pm

‍Friday, January 30 @ 7:00 pm

Saturday, January 31 @ 7:00 pm

Sunday, February 1 @ 3:00 pm

