R-Y Timber in Livingston reportedly sold to Deer Lodge company

LIVINGSTON — The R-Y Timber Mill in Livingston may have a new lease on life after being purchased by a lumber company based in Deer Lodge.

In a social media post, Sun Mountain Lumber says it has signed an agreement to purchase R-Y Timber and will take over operation on August 1, 2023.

Congressman Matt Rosendale says the announcement to reopen R-Y Timber is thrilling news.

“I’m thrilled to hear that Sun Mountain Lumber has decided to reopen the R-Y Timber mill in Livingston,” said Rep. Rosendale. “Serving as one of our nation’s leading suppliers of timber, this mill will support countless good-paying jobs in the area and continue to produce high-quality Rocky Mountain-grown timber for the entire country.”

U.S. Senator Steve Daines released the following statement after Sun Mountain Lumber announced the purchase of R-Y Timber in Livingston.

“This is great news for the Livingston community, forestry jobs and Montana’s economy. Montana is rich in natural resources, including timber, and the reopening of this mill will help supply our nation with high-quality, Montana-grown lumber.”

R-Y Timber closed its doors after decades of operating in Livingston in February of 2023 after two separate fires destroyed parts of the operation.

At that time, the mill employed approximately 70 people.