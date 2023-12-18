Pro-Palestine group holds protests across Montana

Saturday afternoon about two dozen people showed up outside the Gallatin County Courthouse to protest and march around Downtown Bozeman as the group calls for a ceasefire in the war in Israel and Gaza

The group Montanans4Palestine has been organizing protests around the state similar to the one on Saturday, this is now the fourth protest that has been held in Bozeman since the October 7th attack on Israel.

The group wrote Senator Jon Tester asking him to stop military aid for Israel, the group says they will keep protesting until a ceasefire is called in the region.

One protester says it was her Jewish faith that brought her out to support the Palestinian movement.

“As a child of generations and generations of Jewish family and the holiday celebrates resistance to not fire and celebrates the miracle and the resistance of the Jewish people. And I think this really is an issue that I my faith has been grounded,” says Elana A protester. “I've just been kind of aligning myself with this issue cause it's taken me a lot of unlearning to get to this point.”

A similar protest was planned in Missoula for Sunday.



