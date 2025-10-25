Powell County Shooting Leaves One Dead, One Airlifted to Hospital

The Powell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that left one woman dead and a man critically injured Thursday evening.

According to the sheriff’s office, dispatchers received a 911 call around 6:30 p.m. reporting a gunshot victim on Eastside Road. When deputies arrived, they found a deceased adult female and an adult male with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to Deer Lodge Medical Center and later airlifted to another hospital.

Deputies say two suspects were taken into custody at the scene. Officials confirmed there is no ongoing threat to public safety.

The Montana Department of Criminal Investigations is assisting with the case.

The sheriff’s office extended its condolences to the families affected by the incident.

