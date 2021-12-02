Pedestrian struck and killed in Billings

A 59-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle on Midland Road in Billings near the I-90 exit Wednesday night, according to Billings police.
The man was struck by a vehicle traveling east on Midland Road at the 5400 block just after 5 p.m., and he died at the scene.
The immediate area of Midland is closed as Billings police investigate.
21-84650, 12/1/21, 1704hrs. Fatal Accident 5400 Blk Midland Rd. 59 y/o male struck by vehicle that was eastbound on Midland Rd. Male subject was pronounced deceased on scene. BPD Crash Team Investigating. 5400 Blk of Midland closed until further notice. - Sgt Beck— BillingsPD (@BillingsPD) December 2, 2021