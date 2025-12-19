Park Electric Cooperative continuing work to restore power

Utility workers in Park County have restored power in multiple areas Thursday, but more work needs to be done.

As of 1 p.m., these areas had power restored:

South Glastonbury: Restored

Meredith Ranch Area: Restored

Big Timber North, Wheeler Creek: Restored

Wormser Loop: Power was restored

Work continues in these areas:

Clyde Park & Wilsall Areas: Multiple crews are actively working on repairs. Due to extensive damage, restoration is expected to continue throughout the day.

Mission Creek Area: Crews are on site working on restoration.

Pine Creek East: A crew is out working on restoring this area.

East River Rd, Barney Creek: Crews will be dispatched to these areas as they complete current restoration efforts.

Park County Electric is urging people to avoid downed lines and damaged poles and alert the utility offices if any are spotted.

Heavy winds Wednesday caused widespread outages in Park County, along with the rest of Montana.

Visit the Park Electric Facebook page for the latest updates.

