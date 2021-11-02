Park City High School football player passes away after collapsing on field

PARK CITY –A Park City High School football player passed away Monday, almost one week after collapsing on the field during practice.

Jedd Hoffman, a sophomore wide receiver and linebacker, fell to the ground while experiencing seizure like activity last Tuesday. Panthers coach Mark Rathbun says he and an assistant coach administered CPR and used an automated external defibrillator on Hoffman.

Hoffman was rushed to the hospital and has spent the last week in the Intensive Care Unit at St. Vincent Healthcare.

Park City Schools Superintendent Dan Grabowska says the student council and honor society will be raising money for the family by selling special T-shirts.

Courtesy Jedd Hoffman





A gofundme has also been created to help support Hoffman’s family and to help cover medical expenses.

The Park City football team has a 7-1 record and is preparing for its second round 8-man playoff football game on Saturday against Scobey.

The team hung Hoffman’s jersey on the goal post during warm-ups at last week’s playoff game. Another tribute is expected at this weekend’s game in Park City. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m.