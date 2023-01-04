Paraglider injured on M trail

Gallatin County dispatch received a call for a paraglider injured on the M Trail on January 3, at 3:15 PM.

Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue volunteers from the Valley Section along with American Medical Response, Bridger Canyon Fire, and U.S. Forest Service responded to the incident. Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue deployed teams up the trail.

The paraglider was brought down the slope to the trailhead on a one-wheel litter. The paraglider was transported to the next higher level of care for further evaluation.

Sheriff Dan Springer reminds recreationalists that winter weather can result in an emergency situation quickly. He Sheriff Springer says it is important to be prepared for the weather and to have a safety plan.