"Overwhelmed" Park County officials grateful for physical donations

LIVINGSTON - Park County officials said Thursday morning they have been overwhelmed by the generous donations from the community, but have all the physical donations needed at this time, including water, food and clothing.

In a release, officials said they thank "each and every person who has provided assistance, " and reminded everyone who wants to support residents to consider donating to the Southwest Montana Flood Relief Fund by texting Flood22 to 41444 or go to www.greatergallatinunitedway.org

The Red Cross shelter in Livingston is now on stand-by status. It is ready to be re-opened if anyone needs shelter. Call the American Red Cross at 1-800-272-6668 to coordinate shelter.

Teams will continue to assess property and infrastructure damage throughout Park County today. This will support efforts to get a Federal Disaster Declaration to help residents with recovery efforts. County and state road crews are also conducting repairs on roads across the area.

US Hwy. 212 from Cooke City to Silver Gate was reopened on Wednesday, June 15. The road is now open from Cody, WY to Silver Gate. In the Paradise Valley, Carters Bridge also reopened on Wednesday.

REMINDER: All open roads between Livingston and Gardiner are for local and essential traffic only.

You can find a map of current road and bridge closures here.

Continued Road Closures

Hwy 89 N from Interstate 90 to Convict Grade Road

Hwy 89 S from Emigrant to Point of Rocks

9th St. Island in Livingston

Water Update

A “Boil Water Advisory” is in place in Gardiner, Cooke City, and Silver Gate. A rolling boil for one minute is recommended before consuming. Retail food establishments in these communities will serve prepackaged food and drink only. No open food or open drinks may be served due to the risk of water contamination.

If you are on a private well and have questions about water safety or testing please call the Park County Health Department 406 222-4145.

Contact Info

Receive real-time emergency alerts on your phone are available by texting your zip code to 888777. This will enter you into the Nixle Emergency System.

If you need help with shelter, food, or other resources, call 211.

If you would like to volunteer to the recovery effort, also call 211.

For all non-emergency questions, call the Park County Information Hotline at 406-222-4131. This hotline will be open 8 AM to 10 PM.

The Livingston Food Resource Center is offering hot lunch at their location, 202 S 2nd Street, Livingston. This is available to anyone 12:30 – 1:30 PM.