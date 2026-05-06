BOZEMAN — Opera Montana will hit the stage at The Ellen Theatre this week with Giacomo Puccini’s powerful and dramatic opera TOSCA. With a phenomenal cast of performers from the region and professional artists from around the nation, the show promises to dazzle audiences. Stage director Ben Smith returns to Bozeman and has done a masterful putting the show in motion.

WATCH: Four Nights Only: Opera Montana's TOSCA Opens May 7th at The Ellen Theatre

Opera Montana Brings Puccini's Passionate Drama "TOSCA" to The Ellen Theatre

TOSCA premiered in Rome in 1900 and has been a staple for opera lovers ever since. TOSCA is described as a high-stakes drama between a passionate singer, a revolutionary artist, and a ruthless chief of police. TOSCA may be the best known to opera audiences for its beautiful music and nonstop drama.

The opera will run at The Ellen Theatre May 7th-9th at 7 PM, with the final performance on May 10th at 3 PM.

Tickets are available on the Opera Montana Website. https://www.operamontana.org/show/tosca-2 [operamontana.org]. Opera Montana wants to make sure that people are aware that there are third-party resale sites, so make sure that you get your tickets from Opera Montana’s website.

