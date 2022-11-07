On the hunt: Family hopes to find their cat after leaving Bozeman

BOZEMAN — Having to pack up and move is difficult enough but imagine also having to leave your family pet behind. That’s exactly what happened to the Fenlason family who could no longer afford to stay in Bozeman.

“It was hard, but I think it was even harder for Samara,” said Diane Fenlason. Her husband, daughter, and their cat Tiger were living in a rental house in Bozeman before they fell victim to the housing market.

“They decided they wanted to sell so they gave us our notice that we needed to move,” said Diane Fenlason.

Diane said her husband was raised in the valley, and she a photographer, had to say goodbye to the clients she had grown so close to over the years. They planned on finding a new home in Bozeman but couldn’t find anything they could afford.

“We couldn’t afford to live there anymore,” said Fenlason. “It’s sad to see so many people who love the valley have to leave because of the price of real estate.”

While the Fenlasons were moving, they placed their cat ‘Tiger’ with a foster for a few months.

“We thought we had everything prepared,” said Fenlason.

This is when they found out that Tiger had escaped. He’s been gone since late July.

She says while they’ve been gone, the people fostering Tiger put flyers up and searched for him relentlessly.

“They even caught him on a webcam. He left one out just to see if Tiger would come around if we sat his belongings outside,” said Fenlason.

But Tiger has yet to return.

The Fenlasons are offering a reward to anyone who has seen Tiger and encourages them to drop him off at Heart of the Valley who knows his name and what he looks like.