Officials: Assessment of Yellowstone River derailment could take months

COLUMBUS - Don’t expect the cleanup of the derailed train in the Yellowstone River in Stillwater County to be completed next week, or even next month, officials warned Wednesday at a public meeting in Columbus.

An exact time frame, they added, is unclear.

“It will probably be a long-term duration for some time,” said Columbus Fire Chief Rich Cowger, a member of the unified response team charged with the cleanup.

Officials at the meeting reiterated that they are in the early stages of assessing the damage, but the potentially affected area appears larger than initially reported.

Joni Sandoval of the Environmental Protection Agency said pieces of asphalt were found in the intake of the Parr Pacific (formerly Exxon) refinery in Lockwood, about 50 miles downstream from the derailment site.

Seventeen rail cars derailed Saturday morning at the Twin Bridges railroad bridge, which was built in 1917, near Reed Point. Ten cars went in the water, carrying asphalt, liquified petroleum, molten sulfur, and scrap metal.

Downstream testing has shown no threat to water quality or the presence of petroleum, but the EPA and the Montana Department of Environmental Quality will continue testing during the assessment.

Officials downplayed the danger of the material of the water, noting that it hardens when exposed to the cold. They did warn that pets should be kept away from material that washes ashore out of concern dogs and other animals could consume it.

The meeting was the first of what officials expect will be regular gatherings as the assessment and cleanup continue. Officials from Stillwater County, Montana DEQ, the EPA and Montana Rail Link gave presentations and took questions for about an hour and 20 minutes at Columbus High School.

A lot of questions remain unanswered, including whether the train derailing caused the bridge to collapse or vice versa.

About two dozen people attended the meeting, which was also available through Zoom.

Watch the full meeting below: