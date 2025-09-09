Obituary: Nell Van Dyken

Nell Van Dyken, 99.9 years old, of Manhattan, went to be with the Lord peacefully on Sunday, September 7, 2025 at her home. Nell was born on October 9, 1925 to Harry and Jennie (Post) Droge. She grew up on the family farm on Amsterdam Road and was able to spend her entire life on the farm where she was born, moving only once about 300 yards to the east. Nell attended Baker Creek school through 8th grade and then attended and graduated from Manhattan High School.

Nell married Hilco Van Dyken, who was working for her dad, on November 22, 1946. They worked the dairy farm together for many years and were blessed with five wonderful children. Nell was also blessed with 24 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren, and two more on the way. She loved visiting with her children and grandchildren; she liked discussing details of the farm operation.

Nell loved working, especially mowing her lawn and keeping her flowers and yard in good shape. She was very organized and stuck to a routine to do chores around the house and farm, plus she always wanted to make sure whoever was working on the farm got enough to eat. She also enjoyed serving with the ladies from the church auxiliary committee catering many events. She was an avid supporter of Manhattan Christian School and followed the basketball teams closely.

In her spare time, she loved playing games with family and friends, liked sewing and crocheting, enjoyed making and painting craft items, doing word searches and watching Jeopardy. Nell made sure no birthdays were missed and always had cards for the month ready to be mailed with a cash gift inside.

Nell is survived by her children, Bob (Kymn) Van Dyken of Raynesford, MT, Ken (Nancy) Van Dyken of Bozeman, Steve (Kris) Van Dyken of Manhattan; and son-in-law, Rob Stellema of Jennison, MI. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hilco Van Dyken; daughter, Donna Stellema; and son, Doug Van Dyken.

Graveside services will be held at Churchill Cemetery on Monday, September 15 at 10:00 A.M., followed by a Memorial Service at Bethel Christian Reformed Church at 11:00 A.M.

Memorials may be made to Manhattan Christian School Foundation, 8000 Churchill Rd., Manhattan, MT 59741.

