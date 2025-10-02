Obituary: Brian T. Caldwell

Brian T. Caldwell - a truly singular human and beloved member of our community - made a peaceful exit from our world in the manner of his choosing on Saturday evening, September 13, 2025. Brian’s wife, parents, family, and friends will hold dear his golden smile and loving, passionate way, forever.

Brian’s first smile debuted at a cocktail party (yes, at a cocktail party) on July 10, 1974 in East Grand Rapids, MI. Brian received his first power drill at the age of five and declared his passion and path forward into the world of architecture soon thereafter. He tested his skills tinkering at the family cottages along the north and south shores of Grand Haven on Lake Michigan. He built forts, downed trees, ran wild, sailed his Hobie Cat, swam freely and hunkered down in The Shrimp every single day each summer. Brian never missed an opportunity to compete in a game of cribbage or backgammon with his beloved grandparents and always enjoyed a trip for ice cream in the Model A with Hubba and his cousins to Miss Lisa’s. If he didn’t miss the first day of school for one more Lake Michigan day, he attended and caused a ruckus at EGR High alongside his fellow “Knuckleheads” aka the “Dudemen.” According to his yearbook, Brian graduated from EGR High in Nineteen Hundred and Ninety Three with his signature smile and fabled sensitive ponytail.

In the search for snow and a reputable architectural institution, Brian landed in Bozeman where his education, social circle, outdoor pursuits and his commitment to community flourished. He graduated from Montana State University with a Bachelor’s Degree of Science in Urban Planning and a Master of Architecture. Brian was proud to become a licensed architect and member of the AIA. Following graduation, Brian and his business partner of 25+ years, Erik Nelson, co-founded Think Tank Design Group. Master schemers, dreamers, and doers, Brian and Erik worked tirelessly to leave an indelible mark on Bozeman, especially the northeast and downtown neighborhoods.

Brian loved Bozeman and Montana with all his heart and dedicated himself to making it a better place through his passion for architecture, community design and sustainability. He served on the City of Bozeman Planning Board, an assortment of design advisory boards, and was in regular attendance Thursday mornings at Rockford Coffee with fellow architects, planners, and community leaders. Brian had a gift to turn blight into bright and celebrated preservation and renovation through projects we know and love. The Lark Hotel, Rialto Theater, and several residential projects throughout the downtown core are brighter because of his ingenuity.

His curiosity and commitment to sharing design carried him far beyond Bozeman, building connections across the globe with a shared belief in innovation and sustainability. Brian enjoyed domestic and international travel with the AIA Committee on Design to broaden his architectural horizon. Brian was proud to sponsor the AIA R/UDAT in 2017 that helped inspire thoughtful and collaborative community development throughout the Northeast neighborhood. His “vacations” to mass timber conferences inspired a charge to update Montana’s building codes to include the use of sustainable mass timber and CLT materials and building practices.

Anytime Brian discovered something new in our community - whether it be food, music, or art - he was always the first to show up, eager for the experience. Brian was always an includer and welcomed all the rest of us to join in, making sure no one missed out. Time and again, as Bozeman grew and welcomed new faces, Brian made space for them, celebrated them and invited them into his circle.

Brian loved his people and always put them first. He warmed a room with his gregarious

personality and kept the laughter rolling well into the evening. Dinner parties into dance parties,

Brian was never quick to call it a night. He will be so sorely missed amongst his friends and

family and will always be remembered for his joyful spirit.

Brian is survived by his beloved wife, Whitney Caldwell and his (sometimes well behaved dog), Pfeffer; his parents, Chris and Ginny Caldwell of Bozeman, MT and Punta Gorda, FL; and his brother, Bob Caldwell of West Hartford, CT. Brian was cherished by his mother-in-law, Carole Swor, father-in-law, Dennis Hendricks, his brother-in-law, Addison and his family, along with his nieces and nephews: Georgia and Bruce Caldwell, and Brynnlee and Maxwell Hendricks. He leaves behind seven aunts and uncles and eighteen cousins. Brian has a robust group of near and dear friends and mentors who may not be biological, but are family nonetheless. He loved each of you dearly. Brian was preceded in death by his grandparents, Hubba and Gummy Caldwell, and Carl and Catherine Kirchgessner.

Please join us for a service to celebrate Brian on Saturday, October 4 at 4:00pm at the Rialto in Downtown Bozeman. Cocktails and camaraderie in true Caldwell fashion will follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Brian’s name to Big Sky Youth Empowerment or Gallatin Valley Land Trust.

