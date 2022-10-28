North Entrance to Yellowstone National Park, road to Mammoth Hot Springs to open Nov. 1

Yellowstone National Park (YNP) announced on Friday that the park's North Entrance in Gardiner, Montana, along with the Old Gardiner Road between the North Entrance and Mammoth Hot Springs will reopen to regular visitor traffic on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 at 8 a.m.

“We’re pleased to be reopening the North Entrance and reconnecting Yellowstone to Gardiner, Montana,” said Superintendent Cam Sholly. “We want to thank the outstanding support and work of the Federal Highway Administration and HK Contractors, INC for getting this road built in just four months.”

YNP urges visitors to keep the following in mind:

Yellowstone reminds the public of everyone’s responsibility to use the road carefully to avoid accidents.

Steep grades and sharp curves exist and speed limits range between 15-25 mph.

There are no length or weight restrictions on the road (see exceptions [nps.gov]), however, oversized vehicles and vehicles with trailers must use caution in curves to maintain lanes.

After opening to the public, the road will continue to be an active construction zone. Drivers will need to use caution and watch for crews and heavy equipment.

During inclement winter weather, short-term (30 minute) closures may occur to allow for plowing.

Clean-up efforts will continue beyond Nov. 1 for as long as weather permits.

YNP also reminds visitors that as of Nov. 1 nearly all other park roads will close for the winter season.

To stay informed about up-to-date road conditions, visit Yellowstone's Park Roads website.