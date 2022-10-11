Non-profit holding contest to promote new shelter for victims of domestic violence

BOZEMAN — Haven, a non-profit in Bozeman is building a new shelter for victims of domestic violence. They welcome anyone who needs help. Even four-legged friends.

Executive director of Haven, Erica Coyle says this past year they saw a 12 percent increase in the number of domestic abuse survivors seeking their help. She says the new shelter will quadruple its capacity to help people...and their pets.

"We know that the majority of survivors who own pets will delay leaving their abusive relationship in fear of what will happen to their pet," said Coyle.

Coyle says the new shelter will be open in early 2023.

Communications director, Beth Kampschror says throughout October, Haven is holding four photo contests to highlight the new shelter, welcoming survivors and their pets. She says there are four different categories.

“Including, the great outdoors, coolest pet, funniest home video and right in time for Halloween, cutest costume,” said Kampschror.

Kampschror says folks have until October 21 to enter pet photos.

“Then on October 24, we’ll start promoting voting,” said Kampschror.

Prize packages will be given out to the winners from local pet stores like Westpaw and Dee-O-Gee.

For information on how to enter your pet in the contest, visit https://havenmt.org/blog/haven4pets-photo-contests