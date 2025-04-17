No charges filed against driver in Bozeman crash that killed pedestrian walking her dog

BOZEMAN — The Bozeman Police Department tells MTN News that no charges will be filed against the driver involved in a fatal crash that killed a pedestrian in September.

Lynette Johnson, 60, of Bozeman, was walking her dog on the evening of September 6, 2024, when she was struck by an out-of-control vehicle.

Despite life-saving efforts at the scene, Johnson was pronounced dead.

The police department's investigation has concluded with the decision not to press charges against the driver involved in the incident.

