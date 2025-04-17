Watch Now
No charges filed against driver in Bozeman crash that killed pedestrian walking her dog

Lynette Johnson, 60, of Bozeman, was walking her dog on Sept. 6, 2024, when she was struck by an out-of-control vehicle.
CASSIDY POWERS - MTN NEWS
A memorial for Lynette Johnson of Bozeman, marks the area where she was struck and killed by a vehicle on Friday evening.
BOZEMAN — The Bozeman Police Department tells MTN News that no charges will be filed against the driver involved in a fatal crash that killed a pedestrian in September.

Lynette Johnson, 60, of Bozeman, was walking her dog on the evening of September 6, 2024, when she was struck by an out-of-control vehicle.

Bozeman woman killed after being struck by vehicle while walking is identified

Despite life-saving efforts at the scene, Johnson was pronounced dead.

The police department's investigation has concluded with the decision not to press charges against the driver involved in the incident.

