No charges filed after tense moments, person injured at Bozeman Pride

Bozeman’s pride festival had some tense moments after protesters showed up, allegedly injuring one person.
Posted at 7:57 PM, May 22, 2023
Bozeman’s pride festival had some tense moments after protesters showed up, injuring one person.

MTN News talked to Bozeman Police on Monday afternoon and they say that because they were unable to identify a person of interest, no charges have been filed. Many of the protesters had their faces covered and held anti-LGBTQ signs.

Deputy Chief Andy Knight tells us they did have intel that the protesters planned to show up Saturday.

Knight says they don't know where the protesters are from, but they believe it’s the same group who showed up to a drag story hour in Livingston Saturday morning.

