New witnesses testify in trial of Zachary Norman, man accused of killing two brothers

The trial of Zachary Norman, the man accused of killing Brendon and Chase Estabrook continued today, July 19.

The prosecution called Nick Thieme to the stand, who was bartending at the Sacagawea the night of the shooting.

Thieme says he was invited to join the group, including the Estabrook brothers, at the home of Dylan Strozzi off 6th and Ash in Three Forks.

Thieme says when he arrived at Strozzi’s home, the Estabrook brothers and Norman had already begun fighting.

According to Thieme, when Norman punched Chase Estabrook, he shoved Norman back. That’s when Brendon Estabrook tackled Norman to the ground.

Thieme says he followed the men when they made their way out of the garage and into the street, continuing to fight each other.

That’s when Thieme says he watched Norman pull a gun from his waistband, shooting the brothers, killing them.

Two Gallatin County officers also testified that Norman was smiling and laughing as they took him into custody.

The trial continues Thursday, July 20.