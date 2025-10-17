BILLINGS — A new Montana law requires the birth year to be listed on absentee ballots as part of the voting process.

The law was sponsored by state Rep. Braxton Mitchell, a Columbia Falls Republican, who confirmed with MTN on the phone Thursday afternoon that he hopes it can provide an extra layer of security to increase voter integrity.

Watch this video to hear about the new law:

New Montana law requires birth year to be listed on absentee ballot

The change can be seen on the outside of the absentee envelope, where voters will enter their birth year right below their signature.

Yellowstone County Election Administrator Dayna Causby explained that the change started in the Montana Secretary of State's office.

"The security of elections is extremely important," Causby said Thursday. "The Secretary of State's office feels that this is one step that will ensure that voters feel more confident in their elections."

Causby explained that this new protocol isn't limited to Montana. Other states are making their own changes.

"It varies state by state," Causby said. "I think what's important is that this is new to Montana and if voters don't do that part of it, then their vote won't count."

That's why Causby and Mitchell are trying to spread the word that the new law, which took effect Oct. 1, is in place. Both said that the vote will not count if the birth year isn't listed.

"Voters must complete this part of their ballot to be counted," Causby said. "If they miss it and they don't fill it out, we will be sending them letters and getting in contact with them."