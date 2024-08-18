New employee housing development opens in Big Sky

New employee housing opened last week in Big Sky.

The Levinski Lodge has three buildings and offers apartment-style living for manager-level workers and families.

Big Sky Resort's general manager Troy Nedved says the new space boasts a unique style that fits individual tastes.

"Well, this has been in the works for a while, and we have been committed to our employee housing investments for over 30 years. But these newest are a product that we are super proud of, different styles of what we built for many years. This Levinski complex of A, B, and C buildings has taken us to over 1000 beds in big sky, and we are super proud of that," said Nedved.

The housing is dorm-style and apartment-style complexes. The building boasts a large gym, bike storage area, and workshop, as well as quiet rooms and communal areas.

Big Sky Resort says it plans to utilize this type of housing in more products.

For more information about Levinkski Lodge, click here.