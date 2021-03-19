New flights announced, including BZN to JFK

BOZEMAN — Good news for fans of the Big Apple - A new flight to New York City from Bozeman was announced Friday morning.

Delta will introduce nine brand-new routes and add flights to more than 20 top leisure destinations this summer – a move that follows renewed optimism and growing customer confidence in upcoming travel. The increased summer service complements the recently announced Alaska service expansion.

“We’re looking forward to reconnecting more customers with their love of travel this summer, with more flights and convenient connections across Delta’s network,” said Delta’s Joe Esposito, S.V.P. – Network Planning. “Our commitment to the health and safety of everyone on board always comes first, and those planning a summer getaway will also enjoy Delta’s unparalleled service across the journey from booking to baggage claim.”

In addition to providing layers of protection for safer, more flexible travel as part of the Delta CareStandard, customers can also continue to expect a superior onboard experience with touchless technology via the Fly Delta app and onboard, hundreds of new in-flight entertainment options available for free on Delta Studio, and plans to deliver new high-speed Wi-Fi on board this year.

NEW & EXPANDED SERVICE TO MOUNTAIN TOWNS, OUTDOOR DESTINATIONS

Delta is adding new routes and expanding existing service to seven destinations popular with adventurous travelers looking to explore and reconnect with the great outdoors. This includes Montana, where Delta will offer more service this summer than any other carrier.

Bozeman, Mont. (BZN)

Introducing New York-JFK service launching three times a week May 7, increasing to daily starting May 28

Daily service from Los Angeles (LAX) starting May 5 and from Seattle (SEA) starting May 28

Saturday service from Detroit (DTW) beginning May 29

These additions complement our existing nonstop service from Atlanta (ATL), Minneapolis/St. Paul (MSP) and Salt Lake City (SLC) – together offering easy access to BZN and nearby Yellowstone National Park from anywhere across the country.

Glacier Park, Mont. (FCA)

Daily service from LAX beginning May 28

Introducing weekend service from SEA launching May 29

Weekend service from ATL beginning May 29

These three routes join our twice-daily service from MSP and four-times daily service from SLC to provide convenient access to Glacier National Park and the surrounding area.

Missoula, Mont. (MSO)

Weekend service from LAX beginning May 8 and from ATL beginning May 29

With Delta’s existing service from SLC and MSP, these flights are another gateway to enjoy Montana’s Glacier Country through MSO.

Jackson Hole, Wyo. (JAC)

Daily service from ATL, with an extra trip on Saturdays beginning May 29

Daily service from LAX and MSP beginning May 28

Introducing Saturday service from DTW launching May 29

Weekend service from SEA beginning May 29

These routes add to Delta’s year-round service from our SLC hub.

Fresno, Calif. (FAT)

Introducing Saturday service to FAT from SEA launching May 29

Customers wanting convenient access to Yosemite National Park and other attractions in the Sierra Nevada can take advantage of this new SEA service, in addition to our enhanced four times daily nonstop service from SLC and daily LAX flight.

Rapid City, S.D. (RAP)

Weekend service from ATL beginning May 8 and increasing to daily service on May 29

Weekend service from DTW beginning May 29

New ATL and DTW offerings to RAP complement Delta’s up to four-times daily flights from MSP and daily SLC flight.

Atlanta (ATL)-Bangor (BGR)

Boston (BOS)-Bangor (BGR)

Boston (BOS)-Hilton Head (HHH)

Boston (BOS)-Traverse City (TVC)

Detroit (DTW)-Jackson Hole (JAC)

Bozeman (BZN)-New York City (JFK)

Fresno (FAT)-Seattle (SEA)

Glacier Park, Mont. (FCA)-Seattle (SEA)

Reno (RNO)-Seattle (SEA)

For more info about the flights, click here.