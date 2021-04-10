New flights, airlines highlights growth for Bozeman Yellowstone Airport

GALLATIN COUNTY — Thirty direct flights have been added to the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport, some seasonal and some year-round, and two new airlines.

It just speaks to the growth that this airport is seeing, airport officials say.

In fact, the airport is seeing such promising effects, it’s created some new phrases around the airport.

“We’ve kind of got a new catchphrase. It’s called 30-20-10. Thirty nonstop destinations to twenty states on 10 different airlines. I think after the last year, Montana has certainly been found. We’re really a social distancing state and I think people are starting to figure that out, and because of that the airlines are adding service to accommodate the demand that they’re seeing,” explained Brian Sprenger, the airport's director.

Of course with the new addition, it allows for competition between the airlines, which could drive down prices. But as Sprenger pointed out, it all depends on demand.