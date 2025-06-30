New exhibit unveiled at Museum of the Rockies: Cretaceous Crossroads

BOZEMAN — The Museum of the Rockies has launched a highly anticipated new exhibit titled "Cretaceous Crossroads," showcasing the rich paleontological history of Montana through mounted skeletons and interactive displays.

MTN NEWS The Museum of the Rockies has unveiled its new exhibit, "Cretaceous Crossroads," featuring Montana's state fossil, Miasora, and highlighting the state's rich dinosaur history.

The concept for the exhibit began in 2021 when curator of paleontology John Scanella and a colleague explored existing displays. Their observations inspired a vision to enhance the museum’s offerings, particularly by showcasing more mounted skeletons. With a collection spanning over 40 years and containing approximately 400,000 individual fossils, museum staff decided it was time to bring their idea to life.

“Our goal was to put more things on display, especially larger mounted skeletons, allowing visitors to appreciate the scale of these ancient animals,” Scanella said.

Among the highlights of the exhibit is the "Miasora," translated as "the good mother lizard," which is also recognized as Montana's state fossil. The Miasora gained fame in the late 1970s when paleontologists—including Jack Horner and Bob Makala—discovered its bones, eggs, and nests in Chouteau County. This discovery helped shift perceptions of dinosaurs from slow, dragging creatures to dynamic animals that likely nurtured their young.

The Cretaceous Crossroads features two main areas: the Hall of Giants and the Hall of Horns and Teeth. The exhibit provides an immersive experience for visitors, combining fossils and artwork to highlight the diverse dinosaur species that once roamed what is now Montana.

“Montana is special in that it has several geological formations that represent different ages of dinosaurs,” said Scanella, emphasizing the state’s rich heritage in paleontology.

In the coming weeks, MTN News will provide exclusive coverage of the preparation process of these fossils, diving deeper into the behind-the-scenes efforts that brought "Cretaceous Crossroads" to fruition.

The Museum of the Rockies invites visitors to explore this new exhibit, celebrating the vibrant history of dinosaurs in the state and their continued significance in understanding our planet's past.

Parts of this story were converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.