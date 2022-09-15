New details in R-Y Timber fire, one employee severely injured

LIVINGSTON — The general manager at R-Y Timber, Dan Richards, has released a statement with new information on the fire that injured two employees at their facility in Livingston Monday.

In the statement, Richards said:

“Monday morning, a few minutes before 6 am, an employee was starting up equipment in the planer. It is suspected that dust in the air was ignited by a spark, causing a fire that sent this employee to the Livingston hospital. A few hours later, he was flown to The University of Utah Burn Center in Salt Lake City with burns to his arms, hands, and face. The accident is under investigation.”

The planer facility was destroyed. Richards said plans are underway to rebuild as soon as possible.

R-Y Timber employs approximately 70 employees at its Livingston location. Right now, representatives for the company say production at the facility has come to a complete stop.

R-Y Timber has started a donation drive for the injured employee. Donations can be made to:

Pray and Heal

R-Y Timber

P.O. Box 990

Livingston Mt. 59047