New Billings Public Schools cell phone policy will prohibit phones in classroom

BILLINGS — Starting this new school year in September, all of Billings Public Schools will have astricter cell phone policy. Some teachers may choose to use a calculator caddy or lock box at the front of the classroom.

On July 15, the school board decided to implement a district-wide cell phone policy. The policy is known as 8320 and was approved 5-2.

"Students are not using those cell phones during class time, and then in between classes and at lunch, before and after school, they are more than welcome to use their cell phones," says Gordon Klasna, the district's executive director of secondary education.

Klasna helped design the policy for the board. Some members of the community, such as grandparent Steve Tobin, support the decision.

Clark County School District A student places a cell phone into a signal-blocking pouch.



"I see a lot of kids who seem hugely distracted by their cell phone," he said.

But many students see the policy much differently, including high school seniors Maya Simeon and Kyrie Blades.

"Even with medical things, like I have friends who have diabetes who need to check their blood sugar on their phone," said Simeon.

"Honestly I don't think it's gonna change much. 'Cuz, they tried to enforce this phone policy last year, but it just never really went through. Teachers didn't enforce it. Kids would put in an old cell phone," said Blades.

Shutterstock Students holding cellphones.

Some parents also said they want to be able to contact their children during school hours. Although, many said they agree with Klasna, that cell phones are impacting the students' ability to learn.

"Our focus is on education for our students, and we're hoping that our parents will partner with us on this," said Klasna.

It's a change, sure to be a topic of conversation, with another school year just around the corner.

See below for Policy 8320: